Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.56. The stock had a trading volume of 344,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.69 and its 200 day moving average is $380.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

