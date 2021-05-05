Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading Up 30.7%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was up 30.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

