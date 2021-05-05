Mizuho Boosts Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $15.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE SHLX opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

