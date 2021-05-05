Moelis & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,581. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

