Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $236.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $219.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $227.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

