Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

AFL stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

