Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

