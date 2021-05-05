Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 29,051 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,051 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after buying an additional 801,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after buying an additional 505,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

CL stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.