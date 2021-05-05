Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

