Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $274 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.51 million.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $334.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.64. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,505,633.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

