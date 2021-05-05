Morgan Stanley Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $215.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $214.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.