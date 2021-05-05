Morgan Stanley Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

