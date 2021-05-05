Morgan Stanley Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,847,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,196,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

