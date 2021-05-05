Morgan Stanley Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

