Morgan Stanley Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 117,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,607. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,280 shares of company stock worth $9,416,310 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

