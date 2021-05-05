Morgan Stanley Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 99,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,754. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

