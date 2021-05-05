Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aegon by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

