Morgan Stanley Sells 53,614 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.