Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 736.5 days.

MGRUF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

