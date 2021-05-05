Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Given New $102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 98.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MORF opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $523,113.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $657,898.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,510. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

