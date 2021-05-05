MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.25

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

