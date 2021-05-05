Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.33. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.