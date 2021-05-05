MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $102.13 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00085679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00841215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.21 or 0.09448464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044290 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,402,212,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

