MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.07. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,857. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

