MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €192.14 ($226.05).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €200.80 ($236.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €201.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €197.44.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

