MVL (MVL) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $290.26 million and approximately $1,125.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

