Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MYGN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 3,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,862. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.