Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

