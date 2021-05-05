Name Change Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $121,835.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $121,835.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

