NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Down 4.2%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $76.31. 6,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 626,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

