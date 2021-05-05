Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. Natera has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

