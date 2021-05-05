National Bank Financial Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$174.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.50.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$143.23. 51,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$128.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.78. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$148.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.