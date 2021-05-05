National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.47.

FM opened at C$29.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$20.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 676.51. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

