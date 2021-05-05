National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 272.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of National Bankshares worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKSH shares. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.