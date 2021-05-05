National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Trading Down 6.9%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.43. Approximately 782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.66.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,267 shares of company stock worth $5,878,206. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Research by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

