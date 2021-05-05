NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up GBX 5.95 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 198.95 ($2.60). 10,141,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,255,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.90. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

