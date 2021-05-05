NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

