NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

