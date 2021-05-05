Needham & Company LLC Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $300.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s current price.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.78.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.35. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

