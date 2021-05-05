Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NKTR opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

