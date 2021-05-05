NerveNetwork Price Up 0.4% This Week (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $313,364.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007499 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

