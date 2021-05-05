Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0097

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $4.39 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.34 or 1.00202440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

