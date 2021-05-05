Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. On average, analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $312.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

