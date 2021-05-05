NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.15. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 155,430 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

