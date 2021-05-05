Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Neuronetics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

STIM traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 1,180,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,118. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

