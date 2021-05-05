New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NJR opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

