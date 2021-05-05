New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of H&R Block worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in H&R Block by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

