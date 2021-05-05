New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.84, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.98. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

