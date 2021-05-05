New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

