New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.23 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of GT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.